

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An 82-year-old woman who was critically injured when a TTC bus braked suddenly has died of her injuries in hospital.

The incident happened on the 53 Steeles East route near Kennedy Road in Milliken at around 9:30 a.m. on May 29.

According to police, the bus was westbound when a westbound pickup truck changed lanes. As the truck changed lanes, the 45-year-old bus driver hit the brakes.

An 82-year-old woman riding the bus went tumbling as a result. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she died on June 7.

The white pickup truck was last spotted driving west on Steeles Avenue East, west of Kennedy Road.

Police say they are trying to identify the vehicle and driver involved. The vehicle is described as a white Ford Super Cab pick-up truck with construction-type equipment in the box or cargo area of the truck. The driver of the vehicle was male.

Police say there were about 30 to 35 people on bus #1257 at the time and they are asking those passengers to get in touch with investigators.

Local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or the incident are also being asked to contact police.