Elderly woman assaulted, robbed in Mississauga: police
Published Tuesday, March 22, 2022 7:55PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 22, 2022 7:55PM EDT
Police in Peel Region say that a woman in her 70s was assaulted and robbed by two people in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.
It happened near Goreway and Etude drives just after 6 p.m.
At that time, police said the woman was walking in the area when she had her bag stolen by two individuals. The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.
A female and a white male were seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle, police said.
No other information has been released by police.