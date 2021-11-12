An elderly woman has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Whitby.

She was struck in the area of Glen Hill Drive and Dundas Street East and was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life threatening injuries, Durham police said.

No other details have been released so far.

Dundas Street East is closed in both directions between Thickson Road and Bowman Avenue for an investigation into the incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.