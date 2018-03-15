

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A resident of a retirement home in Bancroft, Ont. has died after a fire broke out inside a second-floor unit early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the R.J. Brooks Retirement Centre on Alice Street in Bancroft, north of Peterborough, at around 4 a.m.

Bancroft Fire Chief Pat Hoover said crews arrived to find smoke throughout the building.

“Upon arrival, we had an apartment unit that was involved in a fire,” Hoover told CTV News Toronto. “We were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, However, unfortunately we’ve lost one of our residents of this building to this fire.”

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that the victim was an elderly woman but provided few other details. Her name has not been released while police try to contact next of kin.

Hoover said a total of 47 residents had to be evacuated from the building’s 40 units.

They were taken next door to the Bancroft Bible Church while crews worked to get the situation under control

“We’re hoping by this afternoon that we’ll be able to put the bulk of our residents back into this building and maybe only have a few people impacted by the fire directly that will have to be relocated for a short period of time,” Hoover said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Hoover said Ontario Provincial Police, Bancroft Fire Department and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.

Those who want to check on their loved ones are being asked to avoid the retirement centre and instead visit Bancroft Bible Chapel.