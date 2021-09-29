A woman in her 80s is dead after a two-alarm fire tore through a condo building in Toronto’s Leaside area overnight.

Firefighters were called to 955 Millwood Road, near Southvale Drive, before 1 a.m. for a report of a fire.

They pulled a woman from a unit and observed thick black smoke in the hallways.

The blaze reached two alarms but was eventually put down.

Toronto paramedics said they rushed a woman in her 80s to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the woman died sometime later.

Paramedics were seen performing chest compressions on the woman in the back of an ambulance before it departed.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage it caused are not known.

TTC shelter buses were brought for residents who had to evacuate.

Police closed Millwood Road between Southvale Drive and Randolph Road to give emergency crews room to operate.