

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly woman is dead and two other people have minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Brooklin.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Kerry Schmidt says that a sedan and a van collided on Highway 7 near Ferguson Avenue at around 11:30 a.m.

The 77-year-old driver of the sedan was without vital signs at the scene and was taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The two occupants of the van, meanwhile, sustained minor injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

Schmidt says that members of the collision reconstruction team will be conducting a full investigation at the scene.

“Obviously traffic will be impacted while that investigation is ongoing,” he said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon. “If you have information please speak to the officers at the scene.

Schmidt said that the roads were “very wet” at the time of the collision, though it is not known whether the conditions were a contributing factor.