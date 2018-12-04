Elderly woman dies after being hit by dump truck in Mississauga
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 3:28PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 4:11PM EST
A female pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
It happened at Dorcas Street and Minotola Avenue, Peel police said.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said an elderly woman died after being hit by a dump truck.
The Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene to investigate.
Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.