

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An woman in her 80s was pronounced dead on scene after being hit by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in Oshawa, police say.

It happened in a parking lot belonging to a No Frills location at Simcoe and Beatrice streets around 3:30 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are not immediately clear.

Durham police say that the driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area while police investigate.