

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An elderly woman has been pronounced dead after a house caught fire on Bem Avenue in Pickering on Friday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.

A duty inspector with Durham Regional Police says emergency crews were called to 839 Bem Avenue, in the area of Bayly Street and Liverpool Road, for a report of a fire Friday afternoon.

Firefighters entered the home, knocked down the flames and found an elderly woman deceased.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The woman’s identity was not released.