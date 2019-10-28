

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An elderly woman is dead and another pedestrian was injured after they were both struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end on Monday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to 2525 St. Clair Avenue West, near Castleton Avenue, just after 10 a.m. for a report of pedestrians struck.

Emergency crews previously confirmed that one person was rushed to hospital in critical condition and another pedestrian was injured in the collision.

One woman was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment and the condition of the second victim was not disclosed.

Police later confirmed that one of the pedestrians, a woman believed to be in her 80s, died of her injuries.

St. Clair Avenue West was closed in both directions between Mould Avenue and Runnymede Road to allow for an investigation.