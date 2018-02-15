

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An elderly woman is dead after a hit-and-run took place in Mississauga on Thursday evening, Peel Paramedics said.

The incident took place at around 8 p.m. in the area of Mavis Road and Knotty Pine Grove.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics told CP24.

Police said the vehicle involved in the collision did not remain on the scene following the crash but did not provide any description of it.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.