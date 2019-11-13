

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 73-year-old woman pulled from a house fire in Etobicoke on Tuesday night has died in hospital, police confirm.

The fire broke out at a residence on Eighth Street, located near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, at around 6 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, the male occupant of the home was outside but his wife was still inside the residence.

She was rescued by Toronto firefighters and rushed to hospital without vital signs.

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed that the woman died of her injuries.

Firefighters on scene told CP24 it appears the blaze started in the living room/ dining room area of the home.

A neighbour told CP24 that the woman's husband was out shopping when the fire broke out and he returned home to find smoke coming from his house.

The neighbour said intense heat and smoke prevented him from entering the residence to get to his wife.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but the Office of the Fire Marshal will be looking into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.