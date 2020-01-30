

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto paramedics say an elderly woman is in serious condition in hospital and three other people suffered minor injuries after a three-alarm fire broke out in a Riverside –area apartment unit.

Fire crews and paramedics said they were called to an apartment at 50 Matilda Street, east of the DVP and north of Queen Street East, at 5:47 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Firefighters said the person who called 911 went into the flaming apartment unit and woke a person inside, who later had to be removed from unit via a ladder out of a third floor window.

Video shared by witnesses with CP24 showed flames shooting out of a third floor window.

The blaze reached a three-alarm response and firefighters said they promptly put the flames down.

Paramedics said they treated one other person with minor injuries who was taken to hospital, as well as two others who were treated at the scene.

TTC buses were brought in to provide shelter for displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.