

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly woman struck by a bus in Oshawa this afternoon has sustained critical injuries, police confirm.

The collision occurred in the area of Olive Avenue and Harmony Road at around 3 p.m.

Durham Regional Police say an elderly woman in her late 70s was struck by a Durham transit bus in the area.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver of the bus has not been charged at this time.