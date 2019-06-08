Elderly woman struck by bus in Oshawa suffers critical injuries
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 4:29PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2019 4:30PM EDT
An elderly woman struck by a bus in Oshawa this afternoon has sustained critical injuries, police confirm.
The collision occurred in the area of Olive Avenue and Harmony Road at around 3 p.m.
Durham Regional Police say an elderly woman in her late 70s was struck by a Durham transit bus in the area.
She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say the driver of the bus has not been charged at this time.