

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly woman struck by a bus in Oshawa this afternoon has been rushed to hospital, police confirm.

The collision occurred in the area of Olive Avenue and Harmony Road at around 3 p.m.

Durham Regional Police say an elderly woman in her late 70s was struck by a Durham transit bus in the area.

Police initially said she suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers later confirmed that her injuries were not as serious as previously thought.

Police say no charges have been laid against the driver of the bus at this time.