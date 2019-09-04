

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly Oshawa woman is in hospital in critical condition are she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at around 1:30 p.m., a 91-year-old woman was crossing the street in the area of King Street East and Farewell Street in Oshawa when she was hit by a red GMC pickup truck that was turning left into a plaza parking lot.

The driver of the truck stopped and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Lakeridge Health for treatment and was later transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre via air ambulance.

She remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.