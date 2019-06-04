

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are trying to identify two suspects after an elderly woman’s debit card was stolen during a “distraction theft” outside of a Whitby Walmart.

Police say this incident occurred on May 15 outside the retailer’s Baldwin Street location.

According to investigators, a male was seen on security cameras hovering near the checkout of the store when an elderly woman approached one of the cashiers.

When the woman left the store, police say the man followed her into the parking lot and asked if she had dropped $20.

When the woman started to look through her purse, police say the suspect got very close to her and managed to take her debit card.

The victim left the area and the suspect returned to the store, police say.

A short time later, investigators say the male exited the store with an unknown female.

Police allege that the two went directly to a Royal Bank branch and withdrew cash from the victim’s account.

When the woman realized her card was missing, she called police.

Images of the suspects have now been released in hopes that someone will be able to identify them.

The male suspect has been described by police as Middle Eastern, about 40 years, and is approximately six-feet tall with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

The female suspect is also believed to be Middle Eastern and is about 25 years old. Police say she is approximately five-foot-four and has shoulder-length black hair.

“Members of the public are reminded to be aware of your surroundings and protect your PIN number when using bank machines or conducting other transactions. Report any suspicious activity to police,” Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.