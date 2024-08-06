Elderly woman who went missing in North York has been found
FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2024 9:52AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 6, 2024 12:03PM EDT
Toronto police say an elderly woman who had been missing since noon on Monday has been found safe.
The woman went missing in the Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue area on Aug. 5 and police said they were very concerned for her safety.
They reiterated a call for people to be on the lookout Tuesday morning.
In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said the woman has been found safe and thanked the public for their assistance.