Elderly woman without vital signs after being hit by vehicle in grocery store parking lot in Oshawa
Police are investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle in Oshawa. (Chopper 24)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:01PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 4:29PM EDT
An elderly woman is without vital signs after being hit by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in Oshawa, police say.
It happened in a parking lot belonging to a No Frills location at Simcoe and Beatrice streets.
The circumstances leading up to the collision are not immediately clear.
Durham police say that the driver involved remained at the scene.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area while police investigate.