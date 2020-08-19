

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly woman is without vital signs after being hit by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in Oshawa, police say.

It happened in a parking lot belonging to a No Frills location at Simcoe and Beatrice streets.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are not immediately clear.

Durham police say that the driver involved remained at the scene.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area while police investigate.