

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An electrician sustained severe burns to his face and body following an industrial accident in the city’s Financial District on Sunday morning, police say.

The 32-year-old man was working on some switch gear near Adelaide and Bay streets just before 8 a.m. when there was a small explosion involving the equipment.

A hazmat team responded to the scene.

Paramedics say that the electrician was subsequently transported to a burn centre in serious condition, where he remains.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear.