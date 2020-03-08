Electrician sustains severe burns to face and body after explosion in Financial District
Emergency vehicles are shown at the scene of an industrial accident near Adelaide and Bay streets on Sunday morning.
An electrician sustained severe burns to his face and body following an industrial accident in the city’s Financial District on Sunday morning, police say.
The 32-year-old man was working on some switch gear near Adelaide and Bay streets just before 8 a.m. when there was a small explosion involving the equipment.
A hazmat team responded to the scene.
Paramedics say that the electrician was subsequently transported to a burn centre in serious condition, where he remains.
The cause of the explosion remains unclear.