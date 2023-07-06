

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Quebec's hydro utility was working to restore electricity to clients in Montreal after a problem with a transmission line knocked out power to nearly 200,000 customers on Thursday.

Montreal-Trudeau International Airport said some of its operations were disrupted due to what it called a major electrical failure.

By Thursday evening several flights were still listed as delayed or cancelled, but it was unclear whether those problems were caused by the blackout.

By 5:30 p.m. Hydro -Quebec said about 20,000 customers in Montreal were still without power.

Spokesperson Caroline Des Rosiers said authorities were investigating what happened and weren't ruling out high temperatures in southern Quebec as the cause.

She said affected clients would have power back by early evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.