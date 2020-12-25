Power has been restored to thousands of people in Hamilton who were left in the dark for hours on Christmas due to a large electrical outage.

The outage affected the Flamborough area and began around 5:30 p.m.

On its website, Alectra said the problem was caused by a fallen tree.

At its height, approximately 8,719 customers were knocked offline by the outage, Alectra said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the utility said power had been restored to most customers.

However crews are continuing work to bring 149 homes and businesses back online. Those customers are expected to have power back by around 3 a.m.