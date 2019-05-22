

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elementary school in Moore Park has been evacuated for a suspicious package investigation and police say that several nearby homes may need to be evacuated as well.

Police say that they were first called to Bennington Heights Elementary School at around 9:30 a.m. after someone located a black suitcase that had been left unattended behind the building.

They say that officers opted to do perform a “controlled detonation” on the suitcase and have since determined that it does not pose a threat. Police, however, found a second suspicious package during a search of the school.

The evacuation order is remaining in place while police investigate that package.

“The officers don’t just go through the back of the school, they go through the entire school and the entire area with dogs that sniff out explosives and things like that and I believe another package that we have some concerns about was located (during that search),” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

The students at Bennington Heights Elementary School have been relocated to the gym of nearby Rolph Roads Public School while the evacuation order is in effect.

TDSB Spokesperson Ryan Bird tells CP24 that the students were all escorted to the school on foot and are doing fine.

“Obviously we want to make sure everything is absolutely safe and we have the green light from police before students and staff are returned to the school,” he said.

All children at the Bennington Heights Day Care, which is located inside the school, have been relocated to the Loblaws at 301 Moore Avenue.