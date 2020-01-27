

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The union representing Ontario's elementary school teachers is set to hold another series of rotating strikes throughout the week.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario says one-day job actions are planned at boards across the province starting today and extending through the rest of the week.

The second week of rotating strikes is the union's latest effort to turn up the pressure on the provincial government, which is embroiled in tense contract talks with all four of Ontario's major teacher unions.

The first round of strikes will close schools with the Simcoe, Waterloo and Keewatin-Patricia boards, with strikes at Kawartha Pine Ridge, Hastings-Prince Edward, Upper Grand, Moosenee and Moose Factory school boards following the next day.

Walkouts are set to take place at boards throughout northern Ontario and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas later in the week.

On Thursday, elementary teachers in Durham Region will walk off the job, while teachers in the Peel and Hamilton-Wentworth District School Boards will walk off the job on Friday.

Teachers unions say talks with the province have broken down over issues such as class sizes, but the education minister has said compensation is the primary sticking point.