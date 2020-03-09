

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The union representing Ontario’s elementary school teachers will announce the next phase of its job action campaign this afternoon.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. to provide details about what it has referred to a “phase seven” of its job action campaign.

The latest escalation comes one week after Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that his government was willing to back down from its plan to increase secondary school class sizes and make new e-learning courses mandatory.

At the time, Lecce said that it was a “significant move” and that the ball was now in the court of the province’s four teachers unions.

“Despite (Education) Minister Lecce’s pronouncements to the media, the government has not initiated any contract talks with ETFO,” ETFO President Sam Hammond said in a news release announcing today’s news conference. “We will do what it takes to stop the minister’s rhetoric and get his negotiating team to come to the table with proposals that will result in a fair deal for students, student learning and educators.”

ETFO suspended its rotating strikes two weeks ago but warned that it was “putting the government on notice” that it would “initiate further strike actions” if a deal wasn’t reached by today’s date.

While it remains unclear what form the latest phase of ETFO’s job action will entail, Hammond said last month that “everything is on the table,” including a full strike.

ETFO represents about 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals.

The union has said that the job action being announced today will begin March 23.

“It’s key that the public understand what is really at stake for public education in these contract talks,” Hammond said in the news release.

Talks to continue with OECTA

The only talks that the government is participating in currently are with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, who met with negotiators for the province on three consecutive days last week.

Those talks are expected to continue today.

There were exploratory talks held with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation last week, though they ultimately broke down and no future bargaining dates have been set.