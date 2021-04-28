Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott and Ontario Health CEO Matt Anderson will make an announcement about the province’s response to the third wave of coronavirus in the province on Wednesday morning.

Under lockdown for most of the month, Ontario has seen record high infection rates, active caseloads and test positivity, pushing the province’s hospital system to the limit.

There were 875 COVID-19 patients in intensive care across Ontario’s hospital system on Tuesday, with 2,700 total patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to local public health units and hospital networks.

Elliott and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams have responded by virtually eliminating all non-emergency surgery in hospitals, signing off on orders to transfer patients between hospitals without their consent, allowing medical professionals to conduct activity outside the scope of their normal practice in emergency situations and appealing abroad for more temporary healthcare workers to help out.

Using the ORNGE Air Ambulance service, the province has transferred hundreds of patients from the GTA to hospitals in other parts of Ontario in order to free up space.

There are now six field hospitals set up across the province, adding hundreds of acute care beds to the system.

Several hundred healthcare workers from the federal government, the Canadian Forces and the provinces of Newfoundland and New Brunswick have arrived in Ontario to help hospitals cope with the burden.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford remains at his mother’s home in Etobicoke, completing a 14-day period of isolation after one of the staffers in his office tested positive for COVID-19.

He will remain in isolation until early next week.

Elliott and Anderson will speak at Queen’s Park at 10 a.m.

CP24.com will carry the announcement live.