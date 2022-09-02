

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests in February is being delayed.

The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13.

Inquiry officials say commissioner Paul Rouleau undergoing surgery to address a health issue.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in February amid border blockades and the occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

There is a legal requirement to create a public review commission to look into the decision to use the Emergencies Act.

Police forces, organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” and all three levels of government are expected to testify at the hearings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.