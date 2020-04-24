

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has issued an emergency alert advising people to shelter in place after reports of shots fired in a Halifax suburb.

The RCMP say they are on the scene following separate reports in Hammonds Plains and Hubley.

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area between the Haliburton Hills and Highland Park Heights subdivisions in relation to shots fired.

The alert said there has been an additional report of shots fired in the Omega Court area of Hubley, also a Halifax suburb.

More coming.