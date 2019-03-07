Emergency crews battle three-alarm fire at Lawrence Park home
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 9:41PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 7, 2019 9:44PM EST
Emergency crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a home under construction in Lawrence Park.
Flames began to come through the basement of the unoccupied home located on Rochester Avenue near Lawrence and Bayview avenues at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The first floor of the house has been compromised, according to Toronto Fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Roads have been blocked in the area.