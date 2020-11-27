Emergency crews are on scene following a possible house explosion in East York.

It happened at a residence on Woodbine Avenue south of Lumsden Avenue at around 5:10 p.m.

Toronto Fire said that they have not found any structural damage at this point but are still assessing the situation.

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out inside the home has been knocked down.

A number of surrounding roads have been closed, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Toronto paramedics said they assessed one person on the scene but did not transport anyone to the hospital.