Emergency crews on scene following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2023 10:51AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 25, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Representatives from Toronto Fire said they responded to a small fire at track level, with small flames visible from track level.
Subway service was briefly suspended. Line 2 subways are not stopping at Bloor-Yonge while investigators are on scene.
No injuries have been reported. The fire has reportedly been extinguished.