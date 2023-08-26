A building under construction in downtown Toronto has caught on fire.

Toronto police say they were called to the building, located at 141 Bay St., between Bay and Yonge streets, just after 1:15 p.m on Saturday.

In a photo of the scene taken shortly after that time, black plumes of smoke could be seen ascending a building near the VIA rail tracks at Union Station.

Just after 2 p.m., Toronto Fire Services reported the body of the fire had been knocked down.

At this point in time, no injuries have been reported, according to emergency crews.

GO Transit has shut down several tracks in the area. Police said roads closed due to the fire have re-opened.