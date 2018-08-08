

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





More wet weather is on the way today after heavy rain wreaked havoc on the city Tuesday night, flooding streets and basements and even trapping two people inside a flooded elevator.

Environment Canada says parts of North York and the downtown core saw between 50 to 75 millimetres of rainfall in a two to three-hour period last night.

Streets, vehicles, and basements quickly became submerged in water as the downpour began.

It was a scary night for two men rescued from a flooded elevator in the basement of a building near Alliance Avenue and Rockcliffe Boulevard, in the area of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue.

In a tweet published overnight, Toronto police said the two were trapped in an elevator filled with water that was approximately six-feet high.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the pair only had about one foot left of air space, police said.

The Toronto Police Service’s marine unit was also called in to rescue occupants inside flooded vehicles in the area of Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.

Downtown landmarks, including Scotiabank Arena and the Rogers Centre, also experienced flooding on Tuesday night.

The TTC says flooding has forced the transit agency to suspend service between Finch West and Wilson stations this morning. Shuttle buses are running.

At the height of the rain storm, 16,000 Toronto Hydro customers were without power but on Wednesday morning, that number had dropped to 50, Toronto Hydro confirmed.

Mallory Cunnington, a spokesperson for the utility company, said there are two isolated issues— one in the area of River Street, Queen Street East, and Gerrard Street, and the other near Davenport Road and Symington Avenue.

"Both of them are around the same cause. We did see a lot of flooding, all the water in the city. We have crews on site for both of them. Now with these types of outages, when we see flooded equipment, especially in our underground network, it does take a lot of time to get that water out," she said.

"So please be prepared if customers are in that area and their power is still out, know that we are doing everything we can but it could be an extended power outage."

Although a weather advisory previously issued by Environment Canada has now ended, more rain is expected in Toronto this morning.