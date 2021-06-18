Emergency crews responding to serious collision on Highway 6 in Hamilton
Emergency crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 6 in Hamilton. (Chopper 24)
Share:
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 6:39PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 18, 2021 6:39PM EDT
The Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 6 in Hamilton after a serious collision Friday evening.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the highway between Concession 5 Road East and Concession Road 6 East.
It is unknown how many vehicles are involved in the crash.
There is also no word on injuries.
The OPP have blocked all lanes of the highway between those two roads.
More to come.