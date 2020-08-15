

Web staff, CP24.com





Emergency crews are searching for a man who went missing after helping rescue a child in Lake Ontario in Scarborough Saturday evening.

It happened near Bluffer’s Park shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire said they were called to the lake after reports of a 10-year-old boy in the water.

Two people jumped in the water and pulled the boy to safety, Toronto Fire said.

The boy suffered minor bruises while the two who assisted in the rescue sustained minor injuries.

Toronto Fire noted that at least two other people also became involved in the rescue.

One of them was pulled from the lake and was rushed to hospital accompanied by a firefighter.

The Toronto police marine unit, six firefighters and several civilians are now searching the lake for the second person.

Toronto Fire said they are also trying to determine if a possible fifth person was also involved in the rescue.

Toronto paramedics said they transported two people to hospital, a 25-year-old man in critical condition and a man in his 30s in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A third person was assessed on the scene for minor injuries.