The testimony of Ottawa's emergency services manager is expected to continue today in the criminal trial of two "Freedom Convoy" organizers.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial for alleged mischief and counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and other offences during the protest.

Kim Ayotte oversaw the city's bylaw enforcement, fire and paramedic services during last year's demonstration, as well as the department that oversees special events.

He stepped into the witness box Tuesday afternoon, but his testimony was stalled as he struggled to answer specific questions without access to his text messages and other communications with his staff.

Ayotte also provided daily situation updates to then-mayor Jim Watson and the rest of city council during the demonstration.

The trial has been running behind schedule, and the judge announced Tuesday that she is looking for more dates to hear evidence and legal arguments in October and November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.