The union representing tens of thousands of Ontario education workers is holding an emergency rally in downtown Toronto this afternoon to voice their opposition against the provincial government's back-to-work legislation.

The "Hands Off Workers' Rights" rally will be held on University Avenue outside the Ministry of Labour and is expected to begin at 5 p.m.

"The Ford government has launched a full frontal attack on all workers in the province of Ontario," said Melisa Bayon, the political action and outreach director with the Ontario Federation of Labour, which organized the rally.

"All our freedoms are under attack and so that's why we're here today, because this is about all of us, and what kind of province we're going to have whether we're going to have good public education, good public health care. All of those things are under attack right now."

Bayon hopes the rally will send a strong message to the Ford government that they will keep fighting to get a better deal.

Several union leaders are expected to speak at the rally.

The demonstration comes on the same day as members of the Ontario legislature debated the "Keeping Students in Schools Act," which would impose a four-year contract on education workers and prevent them from striking.

The Ontario government is hoping to get the bill passed before the planned strike by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) on Friday. The union issued a strike notice to school boards earlier this week, notifying them that education workers will walk out on Nov. 4.

Despite legislation, CUPE has said its members will still walk out of their jobs on Friday.

The approximately 55,000 custodians, librarians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and administrative staff at Ontario's English and French public and Catholic boards, which CUPE represents, have been without a contract since Aug. 31.