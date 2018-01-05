Emergency run underway after pedestrian hit by vehicle near finanical district
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 12:16PM EST
A man in his 60 is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle near the city’s financial district.
The man was hit on Adelaide Street just west of Bay Street at around 11:45 a.m.
Police say that the man was conscious and breathing at the scene. He is being taken to hospital via emergency run.
Adelaide Street is closed from York to Bay streets as police investigate.