

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 61-year-old former employee of a Toronto hospital is facing charges after police allege two patients were sexually assaulted.

According to investigators, the employee worked at St. Michael’s Hospital as a clinical aid, which is also commonly referred to as a medical assistance.

Police allege that on June 22, 2018, a 62-year-old female patient at the downtown hospital was sexually assaulted by a male employee.

About a year later, between May 10 and Sept. 1, police allege a 52-year-old female patient was sexually assaulted by the same staff member at the downtown hospital.

A suspect was subsequently identified by police.

Police say 61-year-old John Vialva surrendered to police on Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Vialva worked as a clinical aid at St. Michael's Hospital from 2016 until December 2019 and he previously worked in the hospital’s palliative care unit, police say.

Anyone with additional information about the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.