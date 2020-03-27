An employee at a LCBO store in North York has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The LCBO said in a statement Friday that the individual last worked at the store located near Allen and Rimrock roads, north of Sheppard Avenue West, on March 20. The Crown corporation said it was notified of the positive test result on Thursday.

"The employee is currently resting at home and we wish them full and speedy recovery," the LCBO said.

The Crown corporation said the store will be closed to the public while deep cleaning is being done. The LCBO said they are working with public health to identify any employees who were in close contact with the individual.

Ontario has deemed the LCBO, the Beer Store, and cannabis retail stores as essential services.

The LCBO announced earlier this week that retail stores will be closed on Mondays. Stores will operate on reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

The Crown corporation said it has also implemented additional measures to keep their employees and customers safe, including increased cleaning and sanitization, implementing measures in store that promote physical distancing and introducing new HR policies in support of all employees.

As of Friday, there are 993 COVID-19 cases in Ontario including 18 deaths.