

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An employee at a Toronto jail is in hospital and is being tested for COVID-19.

The male staff member had returned home from out-of-country travel and attended his workplace before self-isolation guidelines were put into place, according to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents correctional workers in the province.

“What we have confirmed from the government at this time is there is a male staff member from the Toronto South Detention Centre who returned from out of country before the protocols were in place,” Warren “Smokey” Thomas said on Friday morning.

“He went to work but as soon as the protocols were put in place, he went to his boss apparently and said ‘I was out of country.’”

Thomas said he is now in hospital, receiving medical care.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and all the healthcare providers looking after him.”

Thomas previously told CP24 that the male worker had tested positive, but later clarified, saying that was not the case, as his test results have not yet been returned.

“Always wait for factual information – lesson learned for me too,” the union leader said.

Thomas went on to state that three people came into contact with the employee and have since been sent home to self-isolate.

Warren “Smokey” Thomas, the leader OPSEU, said they have been working to bring concerns from the employees to the employer.

Thus far, in Ontario, 258 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including two people who have died and five people who have fully recovered.