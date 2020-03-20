

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An employee at Toronto's main jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person attended their place of work, the Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke, before going into self-isolation at home, according to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents correctional workers in the province.

The employee’s means of transmission is not yet known and their gender and age have not been released.

OPSEU said two people came into contact with the infected employee and have since been sent home.

Warren “Smokey” Thomas, the leader OPSEU, said they have been working to bring concerns from the employees to the employer.

Thus far, in Ontario, 258 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including two people who have died and five people who have fully recovered.