

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An employee with the Ontario Minor Hockey Association has been arrested after they allegedly defrauded the organization of approximately $2.4 million.

York Regional Police say that they began an investigation on Nov. 30 of last year after being contacted by executives with the OMHA, who advised them that an employee had stolen approximately $1 million.

Police say that investigators later discovered that the accused had taken $2.4 million from the association while employed as its director of finance.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a residence belonging to 45-year-old Jennifer Robinson in the Town of Georgina.

Robinson was taken into custody at the time and charged with six offences, include theft over $5,000 and breach of trust.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.