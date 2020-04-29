The list will now include grocery store and pharmacy workers, truckers, employees at retirement homes, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and workers who support those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce, who made the announcement alongside Premier Doug Ford at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, said the province has also “heightened” strict health and safety protocols at those sites.

“We have taken a zero tolerance approach when it comes to keeping kids safe,” Lecce said.

He noted that no location can exceed 50 people, centres must be thoroughly cleaned before opening each day, and all staff must be screened before entering the centre.

“Since we first unveiled that emergency child care program on March 22, we have taken a staged, cautious approach to ensure safety remains paramount,” Lecce told reporters.

“I’m proud that Ontario will support more front-line workers today by expanding that list (of people) who are eligible to receive emergency child care in this province.”

The province, which fully funds the emergency sites, says 100 child care centres are open along with 40 licensed home child care agencies across the province. The government says to support the increased demand, 37 additional centres have been approved and will be opening "in the coming days."

The City of Toronto says space at its seven facilities is limited and eligible parents are being accepted on a first come, first served basis.

Earlier this month, city officials confirmed that between March 26 and April 13, they received more than 800 applications from front-line workers in need of child care.

At the time, only about 200 children had been placed in the four facilities that were in operation, prompting the opening of additional locations.

Only six of the seven emergency child care centres are currently in operation after the facility at Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care downtown was forced to close for 14 days on Tuesday due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Four staff members at the facility tested positive for the virus and test results are pending for one other employees and two children.

Premier Ford said the province plans to expand testing at emergency child care facilities to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are going to be expanding tests to all the child care centres and the workers,” he said Wednesday.

When asked about the broader plan to reopen child care centres in the province, Lecce said more details will be released in the coming days.

“The government fully understands.. that child care is a prerequisite for labour market participation,” Lecce said.

“As the economy returns and we have a recovery, we want to see more people working and therefore we need to make sure child care is accessible.”

He added that safety will be the “paramount decision point” when it comes to deciding whether to reopen child care centres.

“I think every member of this government understands how critical child care is to get our economy back on track.”