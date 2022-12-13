York Regional Police (YRP) have released a video of the arrest of a male driver on Highway 407 near Markham who was found with a nearly-empty 750 ml bottle of Crown Royal whisky in his car.

Police were called on the evening of Dec. 5 by the owner of a business in Markham, where the driver had been before getting behind the wheel.

The business owner said the man was so intoxicated that he “passed out in his locker room” and had to be woken up by security.

“He was so drunk, I’ve never seen this before,” the business owner said.

Police located the driver shortly after on Highway 407 and pulled him over.

When police approached the driver, he said he had just been at the spa and that his vehicle had run out of gas.

He denied having drank any alcohol that night.

“I can see your eyes, they’re completely bloodshot and you’re slurring your speech,” one of the officers told the driver just before he was arrested for impaired driving.

After the arrest, officers found a nearly-empty bottle of Crown Royal and two empty cans of Twisted Tee in the driver’s vehicle.

Police are praising the actions of the business owner, saying they helped to stop a “high-speed disaster waiting to happen.”

“We’re thankful for you because without people like you we can’t do these kind of things, these are the people we need to get off the streets,” the 9-1-1 operator told the business owner over the phone.

YRP are reminding people to call police if they suspect there may be a drunk driver on the road.

“If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 9-1-1,” YRP said in a tweet.

“You could be saving lives.”