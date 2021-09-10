The five-second political debate. On Thursday night, the moderator, Shachi Kurl, turned to one of the five leaders in the English TV debate and gave him five seconds to respond to an attack.

And then she did it again—five seconds to explain to Canadians a policy position.

And again.

In an interview this morning on BNN Bloomberg, Kurl said as a moderator, she felt she was in the "eye of the storm." Kurl said the effort was to "produce tough questions and maybe that caught them (the leaders) off guard."

One pundit said that the format "sucked." That was a polite way of putting it. The pundit went on to lament that all the talk about the moderator, the endless interruptions and cutting the leaders off means the party positions are not getting the coverage that is so important in informing voters.

So true.

Perhaps it is simply best to leave behind that excuse for a debate and label it for what it was -- a lost opportunity to hear the candidates for Prime Minister explain and defend their reasons why you should vote for them.

For the most part, that is what the leaders did today with one exception. That we will get to.

Jagmeet Singh was up early to urge NDP supporters to go to the advance polls that opened this morning. Advance polling will continue through the weekend.

Before flying to British Columbia this morning, Singh told voters, "We're the only party that you can trust. When it comes to not putting the pressure on you and your families but making the billionaires pay their fair share to solve the problems that you're going through, you can trust us.

Justin Trudeau's first stop was in Hamilton. Two of the four seats in the Hamilton region are open. One was a Liberal riding and the other was held by the NDP. Holding and gaining those two ridings are important as the Liberals try to fend off the Conservative challenge.

Trudeau is sharpening his attack on the Conservatives and their leader, Erin O'Toole. On Friday, he said the Conservative costing on health care shows O'Toole is misleading voters.

"Don't for a second let Erin O'Toole pretend that he understands the need to invest in health care because despite what he says, the numbers don't show it," Trudeau said.

O'Toole flew to Mississauga and, in a carefully scripted opening statement, wondered where Justin Trudeau's "sunny days" have gone. Lumped Trudeau and Singh together, O'Toole said, "The same uncontrollable spending, borrowing and debt, the same cost of living crisis the same economic decline, the same division, the same entitlement the same, the same, the same."

But the real action today stems from the debate and a question from Kurl. The night after a two-hour French debate, Kurl decided at the beginning of the English debate to ask the leader of the Bloc Quebecois, Yves Blanchet, about racism in Quebec.

Here's how Kurl put the question to Blanchet. "You deny that Quebec has problems with racism, yet you defend legislation such as bills 96 and 21, which marginalize religious minorities, Anglophones and allophones. Quebec is recognized as a distinct society, but for those outside the province, please help them understand why your party also supports these discriminatory laws?"

Blanchet was quick to answer. "The question seems to imply the answer you want. Those laws are not about discrimination. They are about the values of Quebec," he said.

Kurl then challenged Blanchet getting in on the action rather than moderating the debate.

There was an immediate reaction from Quebec during those first minutes of the debate on Twitter. Quebecers wanted to know who Shachi Kurl was. (She is the President of Angus Reid Institute.) Then today, Quebec Premier Francois Legault wasted no time demanding an apology for the "attack on Quebec." A petition was launched against "Quebec bashing."

There wasn't much of a defence of Quebec or Blanchet from the other leaders during the debate, but with Quebec seats at stake, Trudeau and O'Toole didn't hold back today.

Trudeau was the most forceful. He said he found the question "offensive" and said he had trouble "processing" the question during the debate. Trudeau went on to say, "frankly, I was also taken aback by the assumptions built into that question, which are wrong because Quebecers are not racist."

O'Toole called the question "a little unfair." The Conservative leader promised to "never challenge, a law passed by the National Assembly of Quebec."

There are 78 seats in Quebec, and the Bloc Quebecois holds 32 of them. Until last night most commentators predicted the Bloc would lose seats on September 20. Forcing Blanchet to defend Quebec in an English debate is going to help Blanchet shore up his party's support.