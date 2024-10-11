Spotify plans to raise prices on its monthly streaming packages in Canada

Spotify says it's raising prices in Canada on all of its paid user accounts before the end of the year. The Spotify app is shown on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky

TORONTO — Spotify is raising its prices again in Canada.

The music streaming service notified users this week that it will increase the cost of its ad-free monthly subscription packages before the end of the year.

Individual accounts are going up by $1.70 per month to $12.69 before taxes, while Spotify’s popular family accounts — which allow up to six users — will jump $4 to $20.99 a month.

Student packages are going up 40 cents per month to $6.39 while duo packages are going up $2.90 to $17.89.

Spotify last increased prices for Canadian subscribers just over a year ago, while its subscription prices went up in the U.S. this past summer.

The company said in a statement that it considers several elements when deciding when to raise prices, including innovation of its services and “macroeconomic factors.”

It also pointed out that it has filed a legal challenge over new federal regulations on streaming that would require big foreign streamers to financially contribute to Canadian content.

The Digital Media Association, which represents the world’s leading music streaming companies including Spotify, has warned the regulators that could lead to higher subscription prices, thereby making those services less affordable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press