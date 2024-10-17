Bell Media to launch USA Network in Canada in wider programming license shuffle

TORONTO — Bell Media is bringing the USA Network cable brand to Canada after losing several valuable Discovery channel names to one of its competitors.

The broadcaster says USA Network will take over the channel known as Discovery on Jan. 1, 2025, with programming that includes reruns of the hit series “Suits” and “The Traitors” franchise.

It’s the first time the USA Network brand has appeared on Canadian cable providers since its launch south of the border in the early 1980s.

Bell Media’s new deal with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution comes as it prepares to lose rights for TV channel brands it licensed from Warner Bros. Discovery. Those names — and many of the associated TV programs — are now bound for its broadcast rival Rogers Media.

As part of the changes, Bell Media also intends to introduce new CTV-branded channels. Discovery Science will become CTV Nature, Animal Planet will be replaced by CTV Wild and Discovery Velocity will be renamed CTV Speed.

The channel Investigation Discovery will be renamed Oxygen True Crime, another U.S. brand owned by NBCUniversal.

The shuffle comes after Rogers Media made a stealth move to secure a major programming and TV brand deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that caught Bell Media and fellow competitor Corus Entertainment off guard earlier this year.

Rogers lured away rights for several lifestyle brands from Corus, including HGTV, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network and OWN.

After losing the Discovery rights, Bell Media sought an injunction to block Rogers from airing Discovery and Discovery ID on linear TV. Earlier this month, Bell issued a statement saying it “settled all matters” with Warner Bros. Discovery regarding the channels.

Rogers has said it will use its newly acquired TV brand names to launch on-demand options that carry Animal Planet, Motor Trend and Discovery Science programming.

It also intends to put them on its streaming service Citytv Plus through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press