Canadian-directed dark comedy ‘Rumours’ zeroes in on shaky faith in global institutions

This image released by Bleecker Street shows Cate Blanchett, right, and Roy Dupuis in a scene from 'Rumours.' (Bleecker Street via AP)

It’s the end of the world and the G7 is doing absolutely everything in its power to do the most important thing they can do at such a time – craft a provisional statement on the crisis.

Thus begins “Rumours,” the latest offering from the Canadian directing trio of Guy Maddin and brothers Evan and Galen Johnson.

Just in time for Halloween, the film offers a spooky, comedic look at just how well our world leaders might do in an actual apocalypse.

The film, which had its Canadian premiere to loud applause at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last month, could be described as “This is the End” meets “Thirteen Days,” a witty and sometimes hilarious send-up of the international order.

Things start off relatively well as the film opens, with leaders posing for photos at the sunny opening of a summit at a rural retreat in Germany.

But as they muse on their lives and careers as world leaders around a well-appointed table by a lake, it slowly becomes clear that they have less control over the situation than they think.

The sky darkens and signs of the apocalypse begin to appear around them, but still they persist with the provisional statement, sure of its importance in the unfolding catastrophe.

Rumours This image released by Bleecker Street shows Alicia Vikander in a scene from "Rumours." (Bleecker Street via AP) (AP)

Cate Blanchet plays the German chancellor in a masterful performance which feels inspired by former chancellor Angela Merkel, who often seemed to be doing her utmost to hold together the rules-based order even as it frayed at the edges.

The film’s directors made clear in their gala presentation at TIFF that they made a concerted effort to steer away from allegory in “Rumours,” which was shot in Hungary and Winnipeg.

Nevertheless, Canadian actor Roy Dupuis plays the Canadian Prime Minister in a hillarious performance many Canadians will undoubtedly recognize at times as a withering send-up of Justin Trudeau.

(“I love strong women,” he furiously screams at one point when it’s suggested he only pays lip service to the idea of gender equality.)

Rumours Directors Guy Maddin and Evan and Galen Johnson join actors Cate Blanchet and Roy Dupuis at the premiere of 'Rumours' at the Toronto International Film Festival Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)

The excellent ensemble cast lends weight to a film that could feel like a goofy horror flick in the hands of less skilled actors and directors. Their chemistry is evident as the leaders wander through the woods, trying to problem-solve their way out of disaster as they stumble across ever more bizarre signs of their grim predicament, all the while clinging to each other and the all-important provisional statement.

Rumours This image released by Bleecker Street shows, from left, Roy Dupuis, Rolando Ravello, Charles Dance, Cate Blanchett, Denis Menochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Takehiro Hira in a scene from "Rumours." (Bleecker Street via AP) (AP)

Charles Dance, who audiences will recognize from many appearances, including his turn as Tywin Lannister in “Game of Thrones,” inexplicitly plays the U.S. president with a British accent – an odd choice that somehow feels at-home in the film’s apocalyptic setting.

Takehiro Hira, Denis Ménochet (Inglourious Basterds.), Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rolando Ravello, Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina) and Zlatko Burić (Triangle of Sadness) also turn in winning performances as other world leaders.

At a time of climate crisis, war, financial uncertainty and a vacuum of leadership on the world stage, “Rumours” could just be the film you didn’t know you needed to help articulate the particular sense of uncertainty and gnawing dread that seems to underlie day-to-day life for many.

Rumours runs 103 minutes. It opens in select theatres Oct. 18.