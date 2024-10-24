Disney World hikes its prices $30 to $100 for annual passes

Park guests watch a show in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(CNN) — If you’re a regular visitor to Walt Disney World, your annual passes are going to cost you more. The resort in Orlando, Florida, hiked prices on all four levels of its passes on Wednesday.

Its most powerful annual pass, the Disney Incredi-Pass, now costs $1,549 (plus tax). That’s a $100 increase from its most recent price. The Incredi-Pass has no blackout dates and can be purchased by people living outside the state of Florida.

The three lower-level annual passes also saw prices increases:

Sorcerer Pass is up to $1,079 from $999 (available to Florida residents and some Disney Vacation Club members)

Pirate Pass is up to $829 from $799 (for Florida residents only)

Pixie Dust Pass is up to $469 from $439 (for Florida residents only)

Annual passholders get free parking, discounts on food and beverages and other perks along with not having to pay for individual tickets to the four theme parks.

Those tickets saw a price increase for 2025 earlier this year. This is the current low-high range for 2025 single-day tickets:

Animal Kingdom: $119 to $174

EPCOT: $129 to $194

Hollywood Studios: $139 to $194

Magic Kingdom: $139 to $199

Disney prices are highest during peak demand times such as the Christmas holidays and the lowest during times such as the return to school in late August and early September.

Price increases at Disney and other theme parks have become something of an annual rite of passage for customers.

“Over the past decade, Disney World tickets have increased up to 101% and the top-level Annual Pass has increased by 86%,” said Gavin Doyle, founder of MickeyVisit.com, in an email to CNN Travel.

If you’re willing to put in some time and research, Doyle said folks can find ways to lower the sticker shock.

“If you are willing to be reactive to discounts and travel during the less in-demand periods of time, you’ll be rewarded with lower crowds and prices,” Doyle said.

“I think of the standard prices from Disney World as the amount that only the most price-insensitive or those so set on being there for a specific event will end up paying. You can always find some combination of a ticket and/or hotel discount to be able to save on a trip.”

By Natasha Chen and Forrest Brown, CNN